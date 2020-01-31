See All Anesthesiologists in Manhattan, KS
Dr. Steven Peloquin, MD

Anesthesiology
4.1 (28)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Peloquin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Manhattan Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Peloquin works at Heartland Pain Management Of Manhattan in Manhattan, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland Pain Management Of Manhattan
    1133 College Ave Ste F100, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 320-6700
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Manhattan Surgical
    1829 College Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 776-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
  • Manhattan Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Viral Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Arthropathy, Progressive Pseudorheumatoid, of Childhood Chevron Icon
Auditory Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Climacteric Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Infantile Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Bulbar Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylarthropathy Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Excellent! Has been my pain doctor for about 15 years. Has implanted a Medtronic neuro stimulator and done a stem cell procedure for me. Discovered a large tumor in my neck that, after removal, is dead and I am not. I am 75 years old now and able to work as hard as my body will allow on my 400 acre farm. Thanks Doc!
    Bob Gentz — Jan 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Peloquin, MD
    About Dr. Steven Peloquin, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689644668
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Iowa Hospital
    Internship
    • U New Mexico Hosp|University New Mexico Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peloquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peloquin works at Heartland Pain Management Of Manhattan in Manhattan, KS. View the full address on Dr. Peloquin’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Peloquin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peloquin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peloquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peloquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

