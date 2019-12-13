See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Steven Peltz, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Peltz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Peltz works at Queens Allergy & Asthma Care Pllc in Forest Hills, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Queens Allergy & Asthma Care Pllc
    10915 Queens Blvd Ste 1P, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-2661
  2. 2
    Allergy Testing Center
    11821 Queens Blvd Ste 601, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 261-3663
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Peltz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629125232
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peltz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Peltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peltz works at Queens Allergy & Asthma Care Pllc in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Peltz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peltz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peltz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

