Dr. Peltz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Peltz, MD
Dr. Steven Peltz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Queens Allergy & Asthma Care Pllc10915 Queens Blvd Ste 1P, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-2661
Allergy Testing Center11821 Queens Blvd Ste 601, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-3663Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Very thorough with checkup and find out the cause of my allergic reaction. Making sure I follow his plan of treatment.
About Dr. Steven Peltz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Peltz speaks Spanish.
