Overview of Dr. Steven Perlow, MD

Dr. Steven Perlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Perlow works at Perlow Urology in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.