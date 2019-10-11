Overview

Dr. Steven Petak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Petak works at Alberto O Barroso MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.