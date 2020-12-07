Overview

Dr. Steven Petronijevic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Petronijevic works at Family Care Medical Group in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.