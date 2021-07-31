Dr. Steven Phillipson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillipson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Phillipson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Phillipson, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Center For Cognitive Behavioral Psychotherapy137 E 36th St Ste 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-6886
Dr. Phillipson is incredibly insightful, compassionate, sensitive, and present in our sessions. His willingness to self disclose makes it much easier to feel at ease with sharing things you might be trying to sort out on your own. If you're looking for someone who will be direct and straightforward, offering tough love in a sense, you've found the right person. He appeals to the healthy and strong part of the individual, working to foster the growth and development of it. I've found our meetings to be of tremendous benefit. It's important to remember when we are reaching out for help that sometimes our attachment to our own issues is something that we unconsciously want to hold on to given how familiar we are with them, despite their malignancy. I imagine any negative review has much to do with his challenging each client to trust in their capacity to grow and let go of those things holding them back.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillipson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillipson.
