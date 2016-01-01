Dr. Steven Pike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pike, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Pike, MD
Dr. Steven Pike, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona - College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Pike works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pike's Office Locations
-
1
Acadiana Vascular Center129 RUE LOUIS XIV, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-9700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
-
2
Heart Hospital of Lafayette1105 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 289-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pike?
About Dr. Steven Pike, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205226255
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center, Boston Ma
- Cooper University Hosptial
- University of Arizona - College of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pike works at
Dr. Pike has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pike has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.