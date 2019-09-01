Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.
Dr. Pinkert works at
Locations
Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Lake City439 Sw Michigan St, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (352) 374-5600
Steven Pinkert MD PA1050 NW 8th Ave Ste 20, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (352) 377-5007
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pinkert is the smart guy in the room, and a true problem solver with a keen insight into the human psyche.
About Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1144631607
Education & Certifications
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkert.
