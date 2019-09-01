Overview

Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.



Dr. Pinkert works at Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.