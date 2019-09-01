See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Lake City, FL
Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
3.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED.

Dr. Pinkert works at Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Meridian Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Lake City
    439 Sw Michigan St, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 374-5600
  2. 2
    Steven Pinkert MD PA
    1050 NW 8th Ave Ste 20, Gainesville, FL 32601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 377-5007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Medication Management
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine
Opioid Dependence
Medication Management
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine
Opioid Dependence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opiate Detoxification Using Buprenorphine Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144631607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Pinkert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinkert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

