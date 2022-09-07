Dr. Steven Pinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Pinsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 146A Manetto Hill Rd Ste 100, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 764-4875
Mercy Medical Center1000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 705-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Island Medical Pain Management Services PC77 N Centre Ave Ste 202, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-4875
Rockville Anesthesia Group Llp55 Maple Ave Ste 106, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-4875
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful! Great Doctor.
About Dr. Steven Pinsky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1477615482
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Anesthesiology
