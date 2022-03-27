Overview of Dr. Steven Poletti, MD

Dr. Steven Poletti, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Poletti works at SOUTHEASTERN SPINE INSTITUTE LLC in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.