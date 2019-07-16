Dr. Steven Poliakoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliakoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Poliakoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Poliakoff, MD
Dr. Steven Poliakoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Poliakoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Poliakoff's Office Locations
-
1
Steven R. Poliakoff MD Pl.6280 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (239) 649-7070
-
2
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 596-0870
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poliakoff?
As a surgeon fantastic, resolved everything right away and scheduled the surgery himself while I was there. He told me, "I will take care of you" and he did.
About Dr. Steven Poliakoff, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language, Creole, French and Spanish
- 1376624056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poliakoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poliakoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poliakoff works at
Dr. Poliakoff speaks American Sign Language, Creole, French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliakoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliakoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poliakoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poliakoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.