Dr. Steven Polyak, MD
Dr. Steven Polyak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 384-6336
University of Iowa Health Care - Iowa River Landing105 E 9TH ST, Coralville, IA 52241 Directions (319) 467-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Smart, considerate, explains options well and follows up.
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932141660
- U Fla Coll Med/Shands
- Vanderbilt U
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Polyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polyak has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polyak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Polyak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polyak.
