Dr. Steven Polyak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Polyak works at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Coralville, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.