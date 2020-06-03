See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Steven Popper, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Popper, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Escondido, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Popper, MD

Dr. Steven Popper, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from University of California, San Francisco and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.

Dr. Popper works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Popper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palomar Health Medical Group
    2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 140, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Arch Health Partners Family Medicine Escondido
    488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 111, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Ben-e-lect Self Funded Health Plan
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Popper?

    Jun 03, 2020
    Great.... Emergency acute bronchitis. ...smart ... Caring..and takes time to know you and listens. Good tests and i am on my way to getting better.
    Gerrie h — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Popper, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Popper, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Popper to family and friends

    Dr. Popper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Popper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Popper, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Popper, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679849012
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popper works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Popper’s profile.

    Dr. Popper has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Popper, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.