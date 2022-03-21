Dr. Steven Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Porter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Porter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Brigham City Community Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Locations
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-7077Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Steven A. Porter, MD1508 E Skyline Dr Ste 600, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5835
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Utah
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Teamsters or other Unions
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porter is amazing. My daughter and I have been seeing him for over 20 years and he saved my daughters life after seeing many other Gastros who just brushed us off and said it was all in her head! She had a very life threatening liver disorder and he diagnosed it right off after talking to her for a few minutes. I recommend him with a 10!
About Dr. Steven Porter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740255819
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
369 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.