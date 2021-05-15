Overview of Dr. Steven Porter, MD

Dr. Steven Porter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at Steven Porter MD in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.