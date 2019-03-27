Dr. Steven Portney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Portney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Portney, MD
Dr. Steven Portney, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Portney's Office Locations
Steven A Portney MD PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-0242
- 2 44000 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 663-3910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Omg Dr.Portney give me my life back ,highly recommended to anyone, also Lisa from his office will take care of everything for you!
About Dr. Steven Portney, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609944396
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
