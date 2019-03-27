Overview of Dr. Steven Portney, MD

Dr. Steven Portney, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Portney works at The CORE Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.