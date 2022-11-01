Dr. Steven Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Powers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Powers, MD
Dr. Steven Powers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Powers works at
Dr. Powers' Office Locations
Totalcare for Women667 Kingsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-0167
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 312-8121
Edward B. Eadie Jr. MD1141 N Road St Ste I, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (252) 338-0101
Monarch Woman's Wellness - Greenbrier612 Kingsborough Sq Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 436-0167
Dr Robert A Johnson700 Independence Cir Ste 1D, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 497-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to this man since I was 17 and I am now 40. He has delivered majority of my 7 kids and 1 was dr Rector. But he is so good I lived in other states and moved back just so he could be the one to deliver my babies. I really love his patience and dedication to knowing his patients. He is definitely cut out to do this job. He delivered my first born early and he had acute pneumonia . And my second was born naturally backwards then my 3rd was too big to come out and he had to do the cuts to get her head out. And my last 4 all were pieces of cake. I just know from a scared young girl to a grown woman that’s now a wife with kids he has been excellent and idk where I would be without him. He does excellent circumcising on babies and all. He is the jack of all trades!! He is definitely the “Neo” of gynecology . I recommend him for anyone and everyone. My oldest daughter bows goes to him. He has been able to help me with all my issues. The staff also is great!! It is such a joy to see the ladies that check yhu in… Ms. Judy and Ms Sally has known me since I was 17. And the newer staff is great too. This is just a all around good establishment. Even Monifah whose new to me but she was excellent. But my pick, my choice??? Dr. Powers hands down!! Thank you sir for all you have done for me and my family. ????????
About Dr. Steven Powers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255318069
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
