Dr. Steven Prakken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Prakken, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Prakken, MD
Dr. Steven Prakken, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Prakken works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Prakken's Office Locations
-
1
North Carolina Orthopaedic Clinic4309 Medical Park Dr, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 668-7600
- 2 7850 Brier Creek Pkwy Ste 102, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 748-4878
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prakken?
Saw Dr. Prakken at HRC, Duke, and am thrilled to see his new practice at Avance. He's smart, compassionate, thorough, kind, thinks outside the box. Rare to find pain doctors who so conscientiously consider over/under prescribing, med side effects, addiction concerns, etc. He cares about whole patient function, not just treating symptoms. And he's a nice person.
About Dr. Steven Prakken, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1578586624
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakken accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakken works at
Dr. Prakken has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.