Dr. Steven Presser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Presser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Presser, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Presser, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center and Mission Community Hospital.
Dr. Presser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
IVFLA Fertility29995 Technology Dr Ste 203, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 677-5338Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Beverly Hills Orthopedic Center Inc.292 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-3543
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Presser?
About Dr. Steven Presser, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1649461179
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County/ Usc Womens Hospital
- Cedars Sinai/UCLA
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University Of California Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Presser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Presser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Presser works at
Dr. Presser speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Presser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Presser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Presser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Presser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.