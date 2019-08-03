Overview of Dr. Steven Priolo, MD

Dr. Steven Priolo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Priolo works at Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Wound Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

