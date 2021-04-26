See All Dermatologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Steven Proper, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
3.4 (36)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Proper, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Proper works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL, Riverview, FL, Tampa, FL and Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland
    202 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview
    9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 14521 University Point Pl
    14521 University Point Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 2835 W Deleon St
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 103, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Wesley Chapel
    27612 Cashford Cir Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Discoloration
Seborrheic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Surgery
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Acanthosis Nigricans
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Dermabrasion
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 26, 2021
    A very nice doctor, knowledgeable and pleasant. He removed a few pieces for biopsy that came back negative. I will repeat with follow up visits
    enrique — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Proper, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1508812983
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • Nyu Skin Cancer Hosp
    • Cmdnj-Newark
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Proper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Proper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Proper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Proper has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Proper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Proper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Proper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

