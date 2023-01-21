Dr. Steven Pugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Pugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Pugh, MD
Dr. Steven Pugh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital.
Dr. Pugh works at
Dr. Pugh's Office Locations
-
1
Rockwood Urology Center610 S Sherman St Ste 201, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 458-7720
-
2
North212 E Central Ave Ste 440, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 252-9602Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pugh?
Neurologist are high turnover because they’re in high demand- and he is by far the best I’ve ever had. He was in great detail able to answer any questions I had about the human body. I’m sad he’s left his most recent office.
About Dr. Steven Pugh, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952394272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugh works at
Dr. Pugh has seen patients for Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.