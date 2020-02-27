See All Anesthesiologists in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Steven Quam, DO

Anesthesiology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Quam, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Dr. Quam works at Metro Anesthesia and Pain Mgmnt in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metro Anesthesia & Pain Mngmt Llp
    5901 Westown Pkwy Ste 210, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 221-9222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 27, 2020
    Outstanding! I have been suffering with pain in my back and my left leg for over a year and and had had treatment from numerous doctors 10+ over that time with little to no relief. I received a recommendation from a doctor friend of mine to see Dr. Quam, I got in in about three weeks he performs his magic and the pain is gone. That was nearly a month ago. A terrific office staff, nurses and he is just the best.
    Michael McCloud — Feb 27, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Quam, DO

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780681551
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Quam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quam works at Metro Anesthesia and Pain Mgmnt in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Quam’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Quam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

