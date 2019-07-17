Dr. Radowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD
Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Radowitz works at
Dr. Radowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Steven Radowitz MD245 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 849-5151Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Radowitz?
I started using Dr. Radowitz when my Internist retired. I am so pleased with the thorough checkups I get from him and he never makes me feel rushed. He has called me himself the times I had medical tests done, and answers all my concerns and questions. I am delighted with his thoroughness, his manner, and his knowledge.
About Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1629058011
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Radowitz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radowitz works at
Dr. Radowitz speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Radowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.