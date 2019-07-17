See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD

Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C

Dr. Radowitz works at Steven Radowitz MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Radowitz MD
    245 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 (646) 849-5151
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Wellness Examination
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Wellness Examination

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2019
    I started using Dr. Radowitz when my Internist retired. I am so pleased with the thorough checkups I get from him and he never makes me feel rushed. He has called me himself the times I had medical tests done, and answers all my concerns and questions. I am delighted with his thoroughness, his manner, and his knowledge.
    Linda Lusskin — Jul 17, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Radowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629058011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radowitz works at Steven Radowitz MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Radowitz’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Radowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

