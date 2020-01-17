Dr. Steven Raman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Raman, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Raman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Raman works at
Locations
-
1
Westwood Imaging Center & Interventional Radiology Clinic100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3289
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Raman has been my husband’s Dr for the last couple of years and has performed 4 ablation procedures . We are very pleased with his care and knowledge, he always answers all our questions and doubts and we feel he is the best at what he does. Excellent Dr.
About Dr. Steven Raman, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114956745
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California, San Diego
- Calif Pacific MC
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
