Dr. Steven Rankin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Rankin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rankin's Office Locations
- 1 3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 247, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 267-5010
- 2 3455 Starr Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-9340
-
3
Michigan V & P Management LLC1886 W Auburn Rd Ste 300, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 290-3111
-
4
Southfield Surgery Center26225 Greenfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 541-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Rankin. He is energetic, friendly and explains information very well. I felt that he really cared and spent ample time with me to answer all of my questions. I felt very comfortable and that he would have my best interests at heart. I would definitely recommend Dr. Rankin.
About Dr. Steven Rankin, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1619938909
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
