Dr. Steven Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rasmussen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rasmussen, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Locations
-
1
Arc - Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 292-5180
-
2
Eos Dermatology & Medical Spa1717 W 6th St Ste 120R, Austin, TX 78703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasmussen?
I have been going to see Dr. Rasmussen for quite a few years (maybe 5 or more). Thankfully, I haven't required any 'major skin care procedures'; mostly Cryotherapy (liquid nitrogen) treatments. So, my visits don't involve "complicated help, that others have mentioned", from this doctor. His 'bedside manner' is quick; I'll admit it. ( he does seem to be getting more attentive). Over the many years of utilizing his services: He has always been that way. I have noticed that his Office and waiting room, always has patients, awaiting SERVICE. The DAILY work schedule must be VERY FULL. Thank you, sir, for your work. Thank you for the Kind and Helpful Assistants that you have. Keep up your efforts to improve; we all will gain from that. Respectfully, Tom
About Dr. Steven Rasmussen, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679567937
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Service Health Education Consortium
- David Grant Usaf Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Idaho State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen works at
Dr. Rasmussen has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasmussen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.