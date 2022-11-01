Dr. Steven Rauch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rauch, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Rauch, MD
Dr. Steven Rauch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Rauch's Office Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3644
Five Star Quality Care Braintree Rehabilitaiton Hospital250 Pond St, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 573-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a positive experience with Dr. Rauch. He listened to my concerns and provided very useful information about my condition. Although there is no cure for my condition (tinnitus), Dr. Rauch gave me tips and suggestions for coping with it. I left the office feeling satisfied and hopeful for the future. He is very courteous and professional.
About Dr. Steven Rauch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1003807124
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- U Mass Med Ctr
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rauch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauch has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.