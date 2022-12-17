Dr. Steven Rayappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rayappa, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Rayappa, MD
Dr. Steven Rayappa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Dr. Rayappa's Office Locations
Regenerative Orthopaedics & Spine Institute135 N Park Pl Ste 101, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 892-0300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regenerative Orthopaedics & Spine Institute680 S 9th St Ste B, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (770) 892-0300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rayappa is by far the best Orthopedic doctor I’ve ever dealt with. His bedside manner is amazing and he truly knows his stuff. I’ve had severe shoulder pain and in one visit, he had an immediate resolution. No more pain! I also had numbness and tingling in my hands and he was able to quickly diagnose the problem and provided a plan to reduce both symptoms. I can’t say enough about Dr. Rayappa. He’s truly a blessing for anyone in chronic pain and who’s looking for a doctor they can trust.
About Dr. Steven Rayappa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023307626
Education & Certifications
- UHZ Sports Medicine Institute
- Albany Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rayappa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayappa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayappa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayappa has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and ACL Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rayappa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayappa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayappa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayappa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayappa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.