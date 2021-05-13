Dr. Steven Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Reed, MD
Dr. Steven Reed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Utah State University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Reed works at
Mercy Physician Services South7323 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 392-3400
- 2 10810 Parkside Dr Ste 301, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center900 E Oak Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 525-6688
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Dr.Reed is most definitely the best cardiologist there is. Not only does he have the patients best interest at heart and has an amazing bed side manner. He takes the time to actually listen and pays attention to your concerns.He saved my dads life. And he has done wonders with my own heart condition. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Steven Reed, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Utah State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
