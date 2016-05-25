Dr. Steven Reinglass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinglass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Reinglass, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Reinglass, MD
Dr. Steven Reinglass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Reinglass works at
Dr. Reinglass' Office Locations
Eye Care Center of Lake County Ltd310 S Greenleaf St Ste 209, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 265-2020
Advocate Condell Medical Center801 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 244-1657
Condell Acute Care Centers6 E Phillip Rd, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (708) 244-1657
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My elderly father had cataracts in both eyes. Dr. Reinglass and his staff - surgical and office - were always professional, considerate and patient when dealing with my father and his very concerned and, at times, over-protective family members. It was wonderful to see my dad so excited to be able to see colors he didn't even realize he wasn't seeing prior to surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Reinglass. We are so grateful for his skills and the kindness he and his staff showed my father.
About Dr. Steven Reinglass, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinglass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinglass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinglass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinglass works at
Dr. Reinglass has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinglass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reinglass speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinglass. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinglass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinglass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinglass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.