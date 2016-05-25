Overview of Dr. Steven Reinglass, MD

Dr. Steven Reinglass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Reinglass works at Eye Care Center of Lake County Ltd in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.