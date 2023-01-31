Dr. Steven Reiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Reiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Reiss, MD
Dr. Steven Reiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Reiss' Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery3900 Kresge Way Ste 51, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment scheduling went very smoothly. My wait time was maybe 10 minutes. These people that complain that they had to wait don’t seem to think about “well, maybe he’s explaining the procedure to be done” or “he takes his time with patients”. I had a discectomy scheduled and once he saw that I also had a ligament being crushed, he released that as well. His staff is very friendly. Dr. Reiss is somewhat reserved but friendly.
About Dr. Steven Reiss, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville
- Neurosurgery
