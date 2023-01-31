Overview of Dr. Steven Reiss, MD

Dr. Steven Reiss, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Reiss works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.