See All Podiatrists in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (28)
Map Pin Small Downers Grove, IL
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM

Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Rembos works at Hospital Plaza Foot and Ankle Ins in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Rembos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downers Grove Surgery Treatment Center
    1228 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 810-9966
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rembos?

    Jul 15, 2020
    The best! Perfectly professional, top tier knowledge and skill, outstanding communication from Drs. Rembos, Parrilli, and Juber. They get my highest recommendation possible.
    Jeff C — Jul 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rembos to family and friends

    Dr. Rembos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rembos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM.

    About Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164509519
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rembos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rembos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rembos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rembos works at Hospital Plaza Foot and Ankle Ins in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rembos’s profile.

    Dr. Rembos has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rembos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rembos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rembos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rembos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rembos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.