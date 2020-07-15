Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rembos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM
Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Rembos works at
Dr. Rembos' Office Locations
-
1
Downers Grove Surgery Treatment Center1228 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 810-9966Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rembos?
The best! Perfectly professional, top tier knowledge and skill, outstanding communication from Drs. Rembos, Parrilli, and Juber. They get my highest recommendation possible.
About Dr. Steven Rembos, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164509519
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rembos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rembos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rembos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rembos works at
Dr. Rembos has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rembos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Rembos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rembos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rembos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rembos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.