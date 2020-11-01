See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Rochester, NY
Dr. Steven Rich, MD

Geriatric Medicine
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Rich, MD

Dr. Steven Rich, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Rich works at Geriatric Consultative Service in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rich's Office Locations

    Geriatric Consultative Service
    1415 Portland Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 544-1359

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Ataxia
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination

Ataxia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 01, 2020
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Rich for some thing like 10 years now. I find him to have a very Well developed intellect and a keen sense of humor. His ability to communicate at many levels gives him an extraordinary bedside manner.
    G. K. Call — Nov 01, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Rich, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

