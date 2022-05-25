Overview

Dr. Steven Richards, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belpre, OH. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center and Minnie Hamilton Health System.



Dr. Richards works at Wound Care Center in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.