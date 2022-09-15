See All Otolaryngologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Steven Richards, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.6 (49)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Richards, MD

Dr. Steven Richards, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Richards works at Rick L. Visor MD PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Richards' Office Locations

    Rick L. Visor MD PC
    4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 115, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-1930
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates
    4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 606, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-1930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Epiphyseal Dysplasia - Hearing Loss - Dysmorphism Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Medicare of Oklahoma
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Both the staff and Dr. Richards were very professional. The appointment was on time. Dr. Richards did an exam and explained everything. I was very pleased with the outcome of the visit.
    About Dr. Steven Richards, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679523500
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
