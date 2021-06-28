Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richeimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
Keck Medicine of USC1520 San Pablo St Ste 3450, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-6202
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Well just reading reviews of Dr. Richeimer. I have been a RN for 21 years and a chronic pain patient 10 years. My diagnosis took over a year but what was most interesting that once I was diagnosed that I soon learned not many doctors knew how to treat my condition, Crps and a ton of other pain conditions. So what I can provide is input as a patient and medical provider. I do go to a pain support group and all the comments about Dr. Richeimer are similar. Dr. R has been my MD for 6 yrs now. He has saved my life. He has never ever made me feel rushed and never made me feel dismissed. He is so incredibly kind, patient and listens. He has never ever made me feel like I'm being ridiculous. He has always gone above and beyond. He has reached out to me many times when I would never expect and if I reach out to him he always responds. Again I am a RN and know what to look out for with a MD. Dr. Richeimer is the absolute best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Steven Richeimer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386685584
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Anesthesiology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richeimer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richeimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richeimer has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richeimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Richeimer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richeimer.
