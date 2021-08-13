Dr. Steven Rider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rider, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Knoxville Neurology Clinic2200 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 521-6174
Cole Neuroscience Center1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6740
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 521-6174
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rider listened to what I had to say, spoke to me as an intelligent human, explained anything I didn't understand. Wonderful qualities that aren't so easy to find these days.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Rider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rider has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rider.
