Dr. Steven Rider, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Rider, MD

Dr. Steven Rider, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Rider works at U T Knoxville Neurology Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Neurology Clinic
    2200 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 521-6174
  2. 2
    Cole Neuroscience Center
    1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-6740
  3. 3
    University of Tennessee Medical Center
    1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 521-6174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blount Memorial Hospital
  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr. Rider listened to what I had to say, spoke to me as an intelligent human, explained anything I didn't understand. Wonderful qualities that aren't so easy to find these days.
    — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Rider, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    18 years of experience
    English
    1730159534
    Education & Certifications

    INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rider has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rider works at U T Knoxville Neurology Clinic in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rider’s profile.

    Dr. Rider has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

