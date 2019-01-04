Dr. Steven Riley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Riley, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Riley, MD
Dr. Steven Riley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley's Office Locations
-
1
Basin Orthopedic Surgical Specialists1340 E 7th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (214) 633-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
Dr. Riley is awesome! His staff is great.
About Dr. Steven Riley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1881604353
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med Branch Hosps
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riley accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.