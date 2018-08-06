Overview of Dr. Steven Rimar, MD

Dr. Steven Rimar, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Rimar works at Steven D Rimar MD PC in Troy, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.