Dr. Steven Ringler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ringler, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Ringler, MD
Dr. Steven Ringler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Ringler works at
Dr. Ringler's Office Locations
-
1
Steven L Ringler,MD Ctr for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery1151 East Paris Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 328-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Spectrum Health
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ringler?
I'm 3 weeks post-op for tummy tuck w/ lipo of the hips, back & thighs and 100% happy w/ my care & results! Dr. Ringler has amazing talent and his expectations for quality are evident from the moment you walk into his office. This quality flows through to his friendly staff and Lauren helps set accurate expectations of surgery & recovery. It was so reassuring as each day passed to remember what she said would be the normal process and how I would be feeling - she was spot on. The surgery center nurses and anesthesiologist were exceptional too. I have a history of bad anesthetic reactions and he listened with true concern and determination to be prepared to help me recover without side-effects. He succeeded and my recovery went very well for the first time in 4 surgeries (c-sections). I had minimal pain and never even had to take the narcotic that was prescribed, just over the counter meds. I felt safe & cared for by everyone every step of the journey. Thank you all for my new body!
About Dr. Steven Ringler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1003810425
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Butterworth Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ringler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ringler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ringler works at
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ringler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ringler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.