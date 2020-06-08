Dr. Steven Robbins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Robbins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Robbins, MD
Dr. Steven Robbins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Urology Partners - Bolivia584 Hospital Dr NE Unit D, Bolivia, NC 28422 Directions (910) 240-9917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robbins?
Dr Robbins is very competent with a calm demeanor. Listens well. Takes time in explaining solutions and alternatives. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Steven Robbins, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1710919006
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robbins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robbins speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.