Dr. Steven Rodrigues, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Rodrigues, MD
Dr. Steven Rodrigues, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Rodrigues works at
Dr. Rodrigues' Office Locations
ABC Pediatrics - McKinney5333 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 569-9904
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We were searching for a pediatrician who would actually listen and who would handle my child's sensory issues with care. Dr. Rodrigues was so kind and knowledgeable. He provided us with great care and references to the specialists we needed to see.
About Dr. Steven Rodrigues, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821295965
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodrigues accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.