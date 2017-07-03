Dr. Steven Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rogers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rogers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
Mount Sinai-Union Square10 Union Sq E Ste 2H, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-4015
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
For my colonoscopy, Dr. Rogers was outstanding in all respects. He is simply the best!
About Dr. Steven Rogers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
