Dr. Steven Rose, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Rose, MD

Dr. Steven Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.

Dr. Rose works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chronic Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates of Western New York
    160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 442-3411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital
  • Unity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rose works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

    Dr. Rose has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chronic Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

