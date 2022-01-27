Dr. Steven Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rose, MD
Dr. Steven Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Retina Associates of Western New York160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 442-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Rose for a second opinion concerning a retinopathy issue. It was a great move. He suggested I put off the surgery and he was correct, as the problem cleared up on its own within a few weeks. He saved me from an unnecessary laser surgery another surgeon was pushing for.
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- Mass Ee-Harvard Med Sch
- Mass Eye And Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology Strong Mem Hsp U Rochester, Ophthalmology Strong Mem Hsp U Rochester, Internal Medicine
- U Rochester Med Ctr
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
