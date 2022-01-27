Overview of Dr. Steven Rose, MD

Dr. Steven Rose, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at University Of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Chronic Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.