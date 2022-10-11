Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Coll Of Phys &amp; Surg, Columbia U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center250 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good doctor
About Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Coll Of Phys &amp;amp; Surg, Columbia U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Diplopia, Esotropia and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
