Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Locations
Palm Beach Dermatology Inc470 Columbia Dr Ste A102, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 640-4400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
was referred to Dr Rosenberg by the University of Miami and found the visit to be very professional and efficient. He also spent some time explaining the diagnosis that I have as well as treatment options. was particularly impressed that he mentioned the relative costs of the different ways of treating my disease
About Dr. Steven Rosenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1114909108
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.