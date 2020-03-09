See All Ophthalmologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD

Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenfeld's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Eyewear
    16201 S MILITARY TRL, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 498-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension
Keratoconus
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Keratoconus
Glaucoma

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Surgery With Multifocal Implants Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1376643965
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute University Miami
Residency
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
Internship
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Medical Education
  • Yale University
Undergraduate School
  • John's Hopkins U
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenfeld’s profile.

Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

