Overview of Dr. Steven Rosenthal, MD

Dr. Steven Rosenthal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Eden Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Steven J Rosenthal MD in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.