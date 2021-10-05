See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in San Leandro, CA
Dr. Steven Rosenthal, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Rosenthal, MD

Dr. Steven Rosenthal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Eden Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Steven J Rosenthal MD in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J Rosenthal MD
    13847 E 14th St Ste 201, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Eden Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 05, 2021
    Dr Rosenthal is very kind and understanding. He really listens and strives to provide excellent care. His office staff is also very professional.
    Allison Vonk — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Rosenthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518022581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal works at Steven J Rosenthal MD in San Leandro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenthal’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

