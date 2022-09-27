Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD
Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Broadgreen Hospital|Texas Children's Hospital Baylor College of Medicine
Dr. Rothenberg's Office Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ola aqui é Elenice mãe de Alice Salvador aqui do Brasil,ela fez uma cirurgia com o dr.Steve,á mais de 15 anos ela gostaria de poder um dia rever ele,e assim a cirurgia dela foi á vídeo primeira criança do Brasil a realizar no pulmão,se foi o seu Steve que fez gostaria muito de poder agradecer.Obrigada.
About Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1295726024
Education & Certifications
- Broadgreen Hospital|Texas Children's Hospital Baylor College of Medicine
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothenberg has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.