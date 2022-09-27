Overview of Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD

Dr. Steven Rothenberg, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Broadgreen Hospital|Texas Children's Hospital Baylor College of Medicine



Dr. Rothenberg works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.